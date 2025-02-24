Erdogan: Turkey will continue diplomatic assistance to Ukraine to achieve a just peace

Turkey, which has expressed its opposition to the war since the beginning of the conflict, will continue to support the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. This was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the Support Ukraine summit, an UNN correspondent reports.

"Three years ago, when this conflict started, we made it clear that we were against this war. Today we will continue to help through diplomacy and negotiations. And we must provide strong support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence.

In the fourth year of the war, we are well aware that there is a growing desire for diplomacy, dialogue and negotiation. We hope that this process will serve as a first step towards ending this conflict. And we have said from the very beginning that we will work for a just peace...", the Turkish President said.

"It is our shared responsibility to ensure that next year we celebrate the anniversary of peace, not war. Turkey will continue to make every effort to establish a just and lasting peace. Thus, I sincerely hope that 2025 will be the year in which peace is built," Erdogan added.

