Turkey supports diplomatic goal launched by Trump to end war quickly through negotiations - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that his country supports the diplomatic goal launched by US President Donald Trump to end the war through negotiations as soon as possible. Erdogan said this following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, an UNN correspondent reports.

At this point, we have a diplomatic goal that Trump has launched to end the war quickly through negotiations. This approach coincides with the policy pursued by Turkey over the past 4 years. In fact, the Istanbul talks created a foothold as a platform on which the parties came closer to an agreement. If we take into account the active diplomatic activities we have been conducting for three years, our country is an ideal host for the talks that are likely to begin between Ukraine, Russia and the United States - Erdogan said.

He noted that Turkey supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and emphasized that his country will provide full support for peace.

According to him, Turkey will continue to work on implementing measures to ensure the safety of navigation in the Black Sea.

"We discussed steps that will strengthen our trade and economic relations," he added.

