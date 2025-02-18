ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Turkey supports diplomatic goal launched by Trump to end war quickly through negotiations - Erdogan

Turkey supports diplomatic goal launched by Trump to end war quickly through negotiations - Erdogan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30508 views

The Turkish President declared his support for the US diplomatic initiative to end the war through negotiations. Erdogan emphasized that Turkey is ready to host talks between Ukraine, Russia and the United States.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that his country supports the diplomatic goal launched by US President Donald Trump to end the war through negotiations as soon as possible. Erdogan said this following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, an UNN correspondent reports.

At this point, we have a diplomatic goal that Trump has launched to end the war quickly through negotiations. This approach coincides with the policy pursued by Turkey over the past 4 years. In fact, the Istanbul talks created a foothold as a platform on which the parties came closer to an agreement. If we take into account the active diplomatic activities we have been conducting for three years, our country is an ideal host for the talks that are likely to begin between Ukraine, Russia and the United States

- Erdogan said.

He noted that Turkey supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and emphasized that his country will provide full support for peace.

According to him, Turkey will continue to work on implementing measures to ensure the safety of navigation in the Black Sea.

"We discussed steps that will strengthen our trade and economic relations," he added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat he was not going to accept Russia's ultimatums and commented on the talks between Russian and US representatives.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsNews of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
istanbulIstanbul
redzhep-taip-erdohanRecep Tayyip Erdogan
turkeyTurkey
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

