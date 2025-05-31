Erdogan: Negotiations in Istanbul are the path to a just peace between Ukraine and Russia

The second round of negotiations on a ceasefire, which is scheduled to take place in Istanbul, will pave the way for peace. This conviction was expressed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Turkey.

Details

According to him, Turkey "will continue to work to ensure a just and lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia."

The participation of both countries in the meeting with strong delegations is important to continue the momentum towards peace. - Erdogan said.

He expressed hope that holding talks at the level of leaders after the completion of negotiations between the delegations would benefit the peace process, and that "this should be implemented without undue delay."

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan the possibility of a next meeting in Istanbul with the Russian Federation. They also discussed the possibility of organizing a four-way meeting at the level of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United States.

Russia is sending a delegation to Istanbul for negotiations, the "memorandum" is not planned to be published before that - Kremlin