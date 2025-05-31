$41.530.06
Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification
Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Erdogan: Negotiations in Istanbul are the path to a just peace between Ukraine and Russia

The President of Turkey expressed hope that the meeting of delegations in Istanbul will give impetus to the peace process. He also stressed the importance of continuing negotiations to achieve a lasting peace.

The second round of negotiations on a ceasefire, which is scheduled to take place in Istanbul, will pave the way for peace. This conviction was expressed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Turkey.

According to him, Turkey "will continue to work to ensure a just and lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia."

The participation of both countries in the meeting with strong delegations is important to continue the momentum towards peace.

- Erdogan said.

He expressed hope that holding talks at the level of leaders after the completion of negotiations between the delegations would benefit the peace process, and that "this should be implemented without undue delay."

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan the possibility of a next meeting in Istanbul with the Russian Federation. They also discussed the possibility of organizing a four-way meeting at the level of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United States.

WarPolitics
Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
