eOselya successfully operates in Odesa region: 219 defenders have benefited from interest-free loans to purchase new housing

219 defenders from Odesa region have taken advantage of an interest-free loan for new housing under the eHouse program. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Details

The state program for affordable mortgage lending to Ukrainian citizens, eOselya, was launched in August 2022. The preferential rate is 3-7%, and the loan term is up to 20 years. The minimum down payment is 20%.

"The Odesa regional administration compensates certain categories of people with a reduced rate. Our defenders, rescuers, law enforcement officers, and border guards can take housing on credit and not pay interest. So far, 219 people have taken advantage of this program.

The banks participating in our program are: JSC "State Savings Bank of Ukraine", JSC CB "PrivatBank", PJSC JSB "Ukrgasbank" and JSC "Ukreximbank", - informs Kiper, adding that the number of residential complexes joining the "eOselya" program is growing.