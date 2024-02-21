Entry to 5-kilometer zone near the border to be restricted in Sumy region

Starting next week and until the end of martial law in Ukraine, additional restrictions on the special regime will be introduced in Sumy region. This was reported by the press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

The relevant order was signed by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artyukh and the commander of the Sumy operational and tactical group.

According to the order, a number of special restrictions are introduced in the 5-kilometer zone from the state border of Ukraine outside of settlements.

In particular, the JFO plans to ban the entry and stay of persons who are not involved in the construction of defense borders and various types of public works.

To prohibit free entry (admission), stay, residence, movement of persons and work not related to the construction, arrangement and maintenance of engineering and fortification structures, fences, border signs, border clearings, communications, emergency rescue operations, emergency medical care, response to offenses, their prevention, detection and investigation within a five-kilometer zone from the state border of Ukraine outside settlements in the area of responsibility of the Sumy operational and tactical group - reads Order of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

It is noted that the restrictions will come into effect from February 26, 2024 until the end of the legal regime of martial law.

