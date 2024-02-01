Demchenko told which regions hostile subversive groups are trying to enter Ukraine the most

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Demchenko told which regions hostile subversive groups are trying to enter Ukraine the most

Kyiv  •  UNN

A spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service said that most attempts by Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups to enter Ukraine are recorded on the border with Russia in Sumy region, with some activity in Kharkiv region.

As before, most attempts of infiltration by Russian subversive groups are recorded on the border with Russia in Sumy region. Activity also remains in the Kharkiv region.

The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, said this during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.  

Details

When asked if there were any new attempts by the DRG to enter the territory of Ukraine, Demchenko replied: 

Such attempts continue. On the border with the aggressor country, we continue to record the most attempts by Russian subversive reconnaissance groups to enter in the direction of Sumy region. The activity also remains in the direction of Kharkiv region, but our soldiers, units of the State Border Guard Service and other components of the Defense Forces, which strengthen these areas, are doing everything possible to expose such groups in advance and strike at them in order to at least drive them out of our territory and behind the border line

- He said.

Demchenko noted that the maximum program is  to destroy enemy subversive reconnaissance groups.

I can note that technical means of terrain control and unmanned aerial vehicles that monitor the border are also used. There are also anti-sabotage reserves that are immediately sent to the site when enemy subversive groups are detected

- Demchenko said. 

Addendum Addendum

Earlier, Demchenko reported that on the northern border with Russia, border guards recorded attempts by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to enter the territory of Ukraine. The most active area for the enemy subversive reconnaissance group is currently Sumy region.

 On January 27, a Russian reconnaissance and sabotage group shot dead two civilians in Sumy region

Anna Murashko

War
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

