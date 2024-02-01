Demchenko told which regions hostile subversive groups are trying to enter Ukraine the most

As before, most attempts of infiltration by Russian subversive groups are recorded on the border with Russia in Sumy region. Activity also remains in the Kharkiv region.

The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, said this during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

When asked if there were any new attempts by the DRG to enter the territory of Ukraine, Demchenko replied:

Such attempts continue. On the border with the aggressor country, we continue to record the most attempts by Russian subversive reconnaissance groups to enter in the direction of Sumy region. The activity also remains in the direction of Kharkiv region, but our soldiers, units of the State Border Guard Service and other components of the Defense Forces, which strengthen these areas, are doing everything possible to expose such groups in advance and strike at them in order to at least drive them out of our territory and behind the border line - He said.

Demchenko noted that the maximum program is to destroy enemy subversive reconnaissance groups.

I can note that technical means of terrain control and unmanned aerial vehicles that monitor the border are also used. There are also anti-sabotage reserves that are immediately sent to the site when enemy subversive groups are detected - Demchenko said.

Earlier, Demchenko reported that on the northern border with Russia, border guards recorded attempts by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to enter the territory of Ukraine. The most active area for the enemy subversive reconnaissance group is currently Sumy region.

On January 27, a Russian reconnaissance and sabotage group shot dead two civilians in Sumy region.