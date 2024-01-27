In Sumy Oblast, the russian DRG shot dead two civilians in Andriivka
Kyiv • UNN
A russian reconnaissance group shot and killed a brother and sister in their home in a border village in Sumy region. The head of the JFO called on residents of the border area to evacuate due to constant Russian attacks that result in civilian casualties.
This morning, a russian reconnaissance and sabotage group shot dead two civilians in Sumy region. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
An enemy reconnaissance and sabotage group brutally and cynically shot a brother and sister from the Khotyn community. Their house is located in the village of Andriivka, which is located in the 5-kilometer border zone
The head of Sumy regional military administration Volodymyr Artyukh once again called on locals to evacuate from the frontline areas.
Once again, I appeal to the residents of the 5-kilometer zone to evacuate. This process has been going on for months, and assistance is provided at every stage. Russian terrorists continue to kill civilians
Recall
During the night and morning , Russians fired three times at the border settlements of Sumy region. During the attacks, 15 explosions were recorded.
Occupants attacked Beryslav from a drone: one person killed, another wounded27.01.24, 11:35 • 29686 views