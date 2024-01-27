In Sumy Oblast, the russian DRG shot dead two civilians in Andriivka

This morning, a russian reconnaissance and sabotage group shot dead two civilians in Sumy region. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

An enemy reconnaissance and sabotage group brutally and cynically shot a brother and sister from the Khotyn community. Their house is located in the village of Andriivka, which is located in the 5-kilometer border zone - the OBA said in a statement.

The head of Sumy regional military administration Volodymyr Artyukh once again called on locals to evacuate from the frontline areas.

Once again, I appeal to the residents of the 5-kilometer zone to evacuate. This process has been going on for months, and assistance is provided at every stage. Russian terrorists continue to kill civilians - emphasized Artyukh

Recall

During the night and morning , Russians fired three times at the border settlements of Sumy region. During the attacks, 15 explosions were recorded.

