Occupants attacked Beryslav from a drone: one person killed, another wounded

russian occupation forces attacked Beryslav in Kherson region this morning. One person was killed and another was injured as a result of a drone strike. This was stated by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, reports UNN.

Details

In the morning, the enemy army dropped explosives from drones on Beryslav. A man was killed as a result of the strike. Another man was hospitalized. Doctors continue to examine the victim - Prokudin summarized.

Addendum

Over the past day, the occupation forces conducted 85 attacks in Kherson region, firing 340 shells, using mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks and UAVs. One person was injured as a result of the russian strikes.

Recall

Ukrainian special forces using drones destroyed a Russian BMP-2 infantry fighting vehiclethat was shelling the right bank of the Kherson region.

russians killed two residents of Donetsk region overnight, another wounded