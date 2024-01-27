Occupants attacked Beryslav from a drone: one person killed, another wounded

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Occupants attacked Beryslav from a drone: one person killed, another wounded

Kyiv

This morning, russian occupation forces attacked Beryslav, Kherson region, using drones, killing one person and injuring another.

russian occupation forces attacked Beryslav in Kherson region this morning. One person was killed and another was injured as a result of a drone strike. This was stated by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, reports UNN.

Details

In the morning, the enemy army dropped explosives from drones on Beryslav. A man was killed as a result of the strike. Another man was hospitalized. Doctors continue to examine the victim

- Prokudin summarized.

Addendum

Over the past day, the occupation forces conducted 85 attacks in Kherson region, firing 340 shells, using mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks and UAVs. One person was injured as a result of the russian strikes. 

Recall

Ukrainian special forces using drones destroyed a Russian BMP-2 infantry fighting vehiclethat was shelling the right bank of the Kherson region.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

