russians killed two residents of Donetsk region overnight, another wounded

Over the past day, russian occupation troops wounded a resident of Donetsk region and killed two others as a result of armed aggression, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin said on Saturday, UNN reports .

Details

On January 26, Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk region: in Serebryanka and Krasnohorivka. Another 1 person was wounded in the region - Filashkin wrote in Telegram

Addendum

Since February 24, 2022, Russians have killed 1841 civilians in Donetsk region and wounded another 4511. However, the number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha is currently unknown.

Recall

Yesterday Krasnohorivka came under massive shelling from Grad and 152 caliber cannons - a 60-year-old woman was killed by Russians.

