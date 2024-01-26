The occupation administration in the TOT of Donetsk region promises pensioners humanitarian aid in exchange for joining the "united russia" party. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

russians have created a humanitarian crisis in the temporarily occupied territories. Residents have no money to live on. Therefore, russia decided to use the situation to its advantage, promising to help pensioners in exchange for a "united russia" party ticket.

The purpose of such an initiative is to create the appearance of a turnout of future members of putin's party at several open polling stations.

Recall

In February, the occupation authorities in the TOT plan to visit people's homes to "inspire" them to actively participate in the "election process." The russians have also simplified the legislation, allowing anyone to participate in the "elections" with any document.