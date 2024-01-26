In Donetsk, the occupation authorities offer pensioners humanitarian aid for joining the "united russia" party
The occupation administration of Donetsk region promises to help pensioners if they join the "united russia" party in order to create the illusion of supporting putin in the upcoming elections.
The occupation administration in the TOT of Donetsk region promises pensioners humanitarian aid in exchange for joining the "united russia" party. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.
russians have created a humanitarian crisis in the temporarily occupied territories. Residents have no money to live on. Therefore, russia decided to use the situation to its advantage, promising to help pensioners in exchange for a "united russia" party ticket.
The purpose of such an initiative is to create the appearance of a turnout of future members of putin's party at several open polling stations.
In February, the occupation authorities in the TOT plan to visit people's homes to "inspire" them to actively participate in the "election process." The russians have also simplified the legislation, allowing anyone to participate in the "elections" with any document.