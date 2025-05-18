Enthronement of the Pope: Leo XIV officially ascends the throne

Today, May 18, Pope Leo XIV officially took the Holy See in the Vatican. About 250,000 pilgrims gathered at the inaugural mass, reports UNN.

Details

At 10:00 local time, the mass began in St. Peter's Basilica and in the square in front of it, during which Pope Leo XIV was officially inaugurated.

The ceremony included several moments that have great symbolic significance.

For example, the transfer of the pallium and the fisherman's ring.

The pallium is an element of liturgical clothing made of sheep's wool. It is a reminder of the Good Shepherd who takes the lost sheep on his shoulders, and of Peter's threefold response to the resurrected Jesus' request to feed his lambs and sheep.

The fisherman's ring is so called because the Apostle Peter, trusting in the word of Jesus, pulled the net with a miraculous catch from the boat to the shore.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that the President of Ukraine will take part in the solemn ceremony in the Vaticani.

World leaders and about 250,000 pilgrims are present.