Enthronement of the Pope: Leo XIV officially ascends the throne

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten
May 17, 11:01 PM • 8236 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 103501 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 68967 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 77063 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 330491 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 267193 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 124977 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 118936 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 99743 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 121862 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Broadcast
Russian UAVs spotted in Kyiv and the region: air defense forces are working

May 18, 12:02 AM • 9870 views

Denmark will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth over DKK 4 billion

May 18, 12:47 AM • 10802 views

In Crimea, the occupiers are conducting raids on cars to identify pro-Ukrainian citizens

May 18, 01:23 AM • 11528 views

A woman died in the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian attack, a child is among the injured

May 18, 02:53 AM • 21080 views

Turkey discovers new giant gas field in Black Sea

May 18, 03:19 AM • 5012 views
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 129067 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 330491 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 267193 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 380204 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 368088 views
A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 59292 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 103501 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 54743 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 58804 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 69484 views
MIM-104 Patriot

Leopard 2

F-16 Fighting Falcon

M109 howitzer

MGM-140 ATACMS

Enthronement of the Pope: Leo XIV officially ascends the throne

Kyiv • UNN

 • 562 views

On May 18, Pope Leo XIV officially took the Holy See in the Vatican. World leaders and about 250,000 pilgrims attended the inaugural mass.

Enthronement of the Pope: Leo XIV officially ascends the throne

Today, May 18, Pope Leo XIV officially took the Holy See in the Vatican. About 250,000 pilgrims gathered at the inaugural mass, reports UNN.

Details

At 10:00 local time, the mass began in St. Peter's Basilica and in the square in front of it, during which Pope Leo XIV was officially inaugurated.

The ceremony included several moments that have great symbolic significance.

For example, the transfer of the pallium and the fisherman's ring.

The pallium is an element of liturgical clothing made of sheep's wool. It is a reminder of the Good Shepherd who takes the lost sheep on his shoulders, and of Peter's threefold response to the resurrected Jesus' request to feed his lambs and sheep.

The fisherman's ring is so called because the Apostle Peter, trusting in the word of Jesus, pulled the net with a miraculous catch from the boat to the shore.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that the President of Ukraine will take part in the solemn ceremony in the Vaticani.

World leaders and about 250,000 pilgrims are present.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Vatican City
