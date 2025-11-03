$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
08:09 AM • 1282 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM • 16848 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 07:16 PM • 31131 views
Ukrenergo: Electricity consumption restriction schedules to be introduced in Ukraine on November 3
November 2, 02:42 PM • 34191 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 56985 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 57051 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 55895 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 77744 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 88834 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 116709 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
"I am not participating in these negotiations" - Trump on frozen Russian assetsNovember 3, 12:53 AM • 9350 views
Drones attacked an oil refinery in SaratovPhotoNovember 3, 02:23 AM • 13972 views
The US has enough nuclear weapons to blow up the world 150 times - Trump02:46 AM • 10461 views
Xi Jinping 'aware of consequences' of Taiwan invasion - US President03:22 AM • 6388 views
Putin wants to trade with the US and make money for Russia - Trump04:21 AM • 10649 views
Publications
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhoto07:42 AM • 3870 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 56985 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 57051 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 116709 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 106914 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Sean Duffy
Bill Clinton
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Sumy Oblast
Belgium
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 16935 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 38418 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 88838 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 115314 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 63221 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

Enriched by UAH 14.5 million: Former MP Shevchenko faces life imprisonment for fraud and collaboration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

The former People's Deputy of the IX convocation is accused of collaboration and large-scale fraud, which carries a life sentence. He enriched himself by UAH 14.5 million using a scheme involving fertilizer supply and spreading pro-Russian narratives.

Enriched by UAH 14.5 million: Former MP Shevchenko faces life imprisonment for fraud and collaboration

The former people's deputy of the IX convocation is accused of collaborationism and large-scale fraud. He faces life imprisonment, UNN writes with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, an indictment against a people's deputy of Ukraine of the IX convocation has been sent to court. He is accused of high treason, collaborationist activities, and large-scale fraud (Part 1 of Article 111, Part 2 of Article 111-1, Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- reported the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The investigation established that the accused systematically disseminated pro-Russian narratives on social networks, discrediting the Ukrainian government and international partners. By doing so, he contributed to the destabilization of the situation in the country.

In addition, using personal contacts with representatives of the political leadership of Belarus, the former people's deputy organized a scheme to seize funds during the supply of mineral fertilizers. By creating artificial obstacles to the execution of the contract, the people's deputy imposed the conclusion of a contract for legal services with an entrepreneur who turned out to be his son. As a result, UAH 14.5 million was received into the people's deputy's account for services that were not actually provided.

The indictment has been approved and sent to court for consideration on the merits. The sanctions of the articles provide for life imprisonment with confiscation of property

- noted the OPG.

The Office of the Prosecutor General did not name the accused people's deputy, but there are all grounds to believe that it is about the former people's deputy of the IX convocation Yevhen Shevchenko.

Addition

Law enforcement officers exposed the head of the department of the State Environmental Inspectorate of the Prydniprovsky District, who acquired unjustified assets worth over UAH 50 million, including an apartment in a premium-class residential complex and a BMW 520i car.

Officials of the Odesa City Council were exposed for embezzling over UAH 1.6 million during the supply of goods for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention for the suspects is currently being decided.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Search
Social network
War in Ukraine
Life imprisonment
Belarus
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine