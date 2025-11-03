Enriched by UAH 14.5 million: Former MP Shevchenko faces life imprisonment for fraud and collaboration

The former people's deputy of the IX convocation is accused of collaborationism and large-scale fraud. He faces life imprisonment, UNN writes with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, an indictment against a people's deputy of Ukraine of the IX convocation has been sent to court. He is accused of high treason, collaborationist activities, and large-scale fraud (Part 1 of Article 111, Part 2 of Article 111-1, Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - reported the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The investigation established that the accused systematically disseminated pro-Russian narratives on social networks, discrediting the Ukrainian government and international partners. By doing so, he contributed to the destabilization of the situation in the country.

In addition, using personal contacts with representatives of the political leadership of Belarus, the former people's deputy organized a scheme to seize funds during the supply of mineral fertilizers. By creating artificial obstacles to the execution of the contract, the people's deputy imposed the conclusion of a contract for legal services with an entrepreneur who turned out to be his son. As a result, UAH 14.5 million was received into the people's deputy's account for services that were not actually provided.

The indictment has been approved and sent to court for consideration on the merits. The sanctions of the articles provide for life imprisonment with confiscation of property - noted the OPG.

The Office of the Prosecutor General did not name the accused people's deputy, but there are all grounds to believe that it is about the former people's deputy of the IX convocation Yevhen Shevchenko.

Addition

Law enforcement officers exposed the head of the department of the State Environmental Inspectorate of the Prydniprovsky District, who acquired unjustified assets worth over UAH 50 million, including an apartment in a premium-class residential complex and a BMW 520i car.

Officials of the Odesa City Council were exposed for embezzling over UAH 1.6 million during the supply of goods for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention for the suspects is currently being decided.