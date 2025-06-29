$41.590.00
England U-21 football team defeated Germany and became European champions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

The England U-21 football team won the UEFA European Championship 2025, beating Germany in the final with a score of 3:2. Harvey Elliott, Omari Hutchinson, and Jonathan Rowe scored goals for the English.

England U-21 football team defeated Germany and became European champions

England's U-21 football team became the winner of the 2025 European Championship, which concluded in Romania. This was reported by UNN.

Details

In the final match, the British defeated the German team.

The English dominated the field in the first half and, thanks to goals from Harvey Elliott and Omari Hutchinson, went into halftime with a comfortable 2-0 lead.

However, in the second half of the game, the picture on the field changed - Nelson Weiper and Paul Nebel brought the Germans into overtime.

In the 13th minute of the first extra 15-minute period, English winger Jonathan Rowe scored a precise goal, which turned out to be the final score of the match - 3:2 in favor of England.

"A symbol of football" returns as head coach: Gattuso leads the Italian national team15.06.25, 17:36 • 4746 views

Recall

On Thursday, the finalists of the European U-21 Football Championship, which is taking place in Romania, were determined. The first to secure a spot in the final was the England national team, which defeated the Netherlands team with a score of 2:1. Elliott scored a brace for the winners. In the second semi-final, the German national team, thanks to goals from Weiper, Woltemade, and Gruda, routed the French team - 3:0.

The youth national team of Ukraine, having lost to the Netherlands (2-0) in the final match of Group D of the European Youth Football Championship, ceased its participation in the tournament. As a result of three rounds, the "blue-yellows" scored 3 points and took 3rd place in the group.

FIFA banned Moscow's Lokomotiv from registering new players: reasons and consequences for Russian football20.06.25, 14:59 • 2568 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
United Kingdom
Germany
Tesla
