England's U-21 football team became the winner of the 2025 European Championship, which concluded in Romania. This was reported by UNN.

Details

In the final match, the British defeated the German team.

The English dominated the field in the first half and, thanks to goals from Harvey Elliott and Omari Hutchinson, went into halftime with a comfortable 2-0 lead.

However, in the second half of the game, the picture on the field changed - Nelson Weiper and Paul Nebel brought the Germans into overtime.

In the 13th minute of the first extra 15-minute period, English winger Jonathan Rowe scored a precise goal, which turned out to be the final score of the match - 3:2 in favor of England.

Recall

On Thursday, the finalists of the European U-21 Football Championship, which is taking place in Romania, were determined. The first to secure a spot in the final was the England national team, which defeated the Netherlands team with a score of 2:1. Elliott scored a brace for the winners. In the second semi-final, the German national team, thanks to goals from Weiper, Woltemade, and Gruda, routed the French team - 3:0.

The youth national team of Ukraine, having lost to the Netherlands (2-0) in the final match of Group D of the European Youth Football Championship, ceased its participation in the tournament. As a result of three rounds, the "blue-yellows" scored 3 points and took 3rd place in the group.

