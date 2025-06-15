"A symbol of football" returns as head coach: Gattuso leads the Italian national team

$41.490.00
48.080.00
ukenru
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 15, 05:00 AM • 16880 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 47687 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 60690 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 57059 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 55362 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 59399 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 50550 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 109823 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 69140 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 58740 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3m/s
36%
748mm
Popular news
Ursula von der Leyen spoke with Trump: they discussed the Middle East, Ukraine and pressure on RussiaJune 15, 06:25 AM • 13613 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 13370 views
Iran attacked Israel with the latest ballistic missiles: in response, the IDF struck an oil depot near TehranJune 15, 06:49 AM • 5288 views
"Thrust not achieved": last words of Air India pilot before disaster that claimed more than 240 livesJune 15, 07:21 AM • 4784 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 11739 views
Publications
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 39794 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 111420 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 173091 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 179633 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 195147 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Emmanuel Macron
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Minnesota
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 11741 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 13373 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 109823 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 54777 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 104069 views
Actual
Fox News
Starlink
Kalibr (missile family)
9K720 Iskander
Boeing AH-64 Apache

"A symbol of football" returns as head coach: Gattuso leads the Italian national team

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1038 views

Gennaro Gattuso has become the new coach of the Italian national team, replacing Luciano Spalletti. The presentation will take place on June 19 in Rome, details of the contract have not yet been disclosed.

"A symbol of football" returns as head coach: Gattuso leads the Italian national team

Gennaro Gattuso has become the coach of the Italian national team. As emphasized by the president of the federation, Gabriele Gravina, "Gattuso is a symbol of Italian football", his professionalism and experience will be key to a new chapter in the history of the "Squadra Azzurra". The official presentation of the coach will take place on June 19 in Rome. This was reported by the FIGC press service, reports UNN.

Details

The term of the contract with the 47-year-old football player has not yet been disclosed. Gennaro Gattuso will officially appear before the public as the new head of the Italian national team on Thursday, June 19, at 11:00 a.m. at the Parco dei Principi hotel in Rome. He replaced Luciano Spalletti in this position, who was at the head of the team since the summer of 2023.

Gattuso is a symbol of Italian football, says FIGC President Gabriele Gravina, the blue jersey is like a second skin for him. His motivation, professionalism and experience will be fundamental for the best performance of the national team's future obligations. Aware of the importance of the goal we are striving to achieve, I thank him for the willingness and full dedication with which he accepted this challenge, sharing the FIGC project for the general development of our football, in which the blue jersey plays a strategically important role

- says the post on the team's website.

Liverpool Paid a Record Fee for Bayer Leverkusen Midfielder Florian Wirtz 13.06.25, 21:07 • 6650 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SportsNews of the World
Rome
Italy
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9