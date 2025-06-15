"A symbol of football" returns as head coach: Gattuso leads the Italian national team

Gennaro Gattuso has become the coach of the Italian national team. As emphasized by the president of the federation, Gabriele Gravina, "Gattuso is a symbol of Italian football", his professionalism and experience will be key to a new chapter in the history of the "Squadra Azzurra". The official presentation of the coach will take place on June 19 in Rome. This was reported by the FIGC press service, reports UNN.

Details

The term of the contract with the 47-year-old football player has not yet been disclosed. Gennaro Gattuso will officially appear before the public as the new head of the Italian national team on Thursday, June 19, at 11:00 a.m. at the Parco dei Principi hotel in Rome. He replaced Luciano Spalletti in this position, who was at the head of the team since the summer of 2023.

Gattuso is a symbol of Italian football, says FIGC President Gabriele Gravina, the blue jersey is like a second skin for him. His motivation, professionalism and experience will be fundamental for the best performance of the national team's future obligations. Aware of the importance of the goal we are striving to achieve, I thank him for the willingness and full dedication with which he accepted this challenge, sharing the FIGC project for the general development of our football, in which the blue jersey plays a strategically important role - says the post on the team's website.

