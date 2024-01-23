Engineers seize warhead of X-101 missile in Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 55131 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107409 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136249 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134996 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174798 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171073 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280534 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178151 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167146 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148807 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Engineers seize warhead of X-101 missile in Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv

Engineers seize warhead of X-101 missile in Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 62163 views

In Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, pyrotechnics safely removed an X-101 missile warhead.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital, sappers seized a warhead of an X-101 missile. The footage published by the State Emergency Service shows that part of the missile fell in the yard, in the middle of apartment buildings, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that pyrotechnics of the Mobile Rescue Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine safely removed the found warhead of an X-101 missile in Sviatoshynskyi district while eliminating the consequences of the shelling of the capital.

Also, sappers at another address removed the fragments of a missile that did not pose a threat.

Recall

In Svyatoshynskyi district, the falling debris damaged the balconies of the 1st to 5th floors of a residential building and 4 apartments. An unexploded missile warhead was found in another building, and the residents were evacuated. Also in Sviatoshynskyi district, a non-residential two-story building caught fire. Cars were on fire at another address.

Some of the russian missiles did not reach their targets due to the operation of Ukrainian missile defense systems and their outdated mechanisms - Ignat23.01.24, 12:33 • 24260 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Kyiv

