Engineers seize warhead of X-101 missile in Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv

In the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital, sappers seized a warhead of an X-101 missile. The footage published by the State Emergency Service shows that part of the missile fell in the yard, in the middle of apartment buildings, UNN reports.

It is reported that pyrotechnics of the Mobile Rescue Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine safely removed the found warhead of an X-101 missile in Sviatoshynskyi district while eliminating the consequences of the shelling of the capital.

Also, sappers at another address removed the fragments of a missile that did not pose a threat.

In Svyatoshynskyi district, the falling debris damaged the balconies of the 1st to 5th floors of a residential building and 4 apartments. An unexploded missile warhead was found in another building, and the residents were evacuated. Also in Sviatoshynskyi district, a non-residential two-story building caught fire. Cars were on fire at another address.

