Some of the russian missiles did not reach their targets due to the operation of Ukrainian missile defense systems and their outdated mechanisms - Ignat

Some of the russian missiles used by the occupiers to fire at Ukraine today did not reach their targets due to the obsolescence of their mechanisms, and the work of Ukrainian electronic warfare systems was among the reasons for the premature fall of the missiles, Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat told Kyiv 24 TV channel, UNN reports.

Details

He noted that on January 23, the occupiers struck with both cruise and ballistic missiles. A total of 41 missiles were launched, 21 of them were destroyed in the sky. In particular, all 15 launched cruise missiles, 5 ballistic missiles, and one X-59 missile were shot down.

And of the missiles that were not destroyed, not all of them reached their targets for various reasons.

The ones that were not shot down did not all reach their targets for a variety of reasons. Among the reasons are the obsolescence of these weapons, malfunctions, and possibly interference by our electronic warfare systems - Ignat said.

Recall

Defense forces shot down 15 out of 15 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles during another attack by russian troops on Ukraine, destroying a total of 21 enemy missiles out of 41 launched by russian troops.

It is also known that one of the russian missiles hit an apartment in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv without exploding. People are being evacuated from the apartment building and neighboring houses . Explosive experts are working at the scene.

