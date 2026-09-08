Energy workers restored power in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions

The Russian army attacked energy infrastructure in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. Specialists managed to restore electricity in the regions, UNN reports, citing Energoatom.

Energy workers restored electricity in populated areas of the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions. During an air raid, energy infrastructure was attacked, resulting in power outages — the statement reads.

Energoatom added that as soon as the security situation allowed, energy workers began restoration efforts and restored power supplies to consumers in a short time.

We remind you

A power outage is being reported in Mykolaiv and Kherson. The reasons for the lack of electricity are currently unknown.