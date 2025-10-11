Energy and civilian infrastructure damaged in Odesa due to strikes

The Russian army attacked Odesa's energy and civilian infrastructure, injuring 1 person. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to UNN.

Details

"As a result of the hits, fires broke out in the energy infrastructure and a 3-story hotel and restaurant complex. Firefighters rescued 2 people and quickly extinguished the fires," the report says.

It is noted that State Emergency Service psychologists worked at the scene, providing assistance to 21 people.

"Also, 3 residential buildings were damaged. According to preliminary information, 1 person was injured," the State Emergency Service added.

Recall

As a result of enemy attacks on Huliaipole (Zaporizhzhia region), a woman died.