Energy and civilian infrastructure damaged in Odesa due to strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1514 views

Energy and civilian infrastructure were damaged in Odesa as a result of strikes, and one person was injured. Energy facilities and a hotel and restaurant complex caught fire, and three residential buildings were also damaged.

Energy and civilian infrastructure damaged in Odesa due to strikes

The Russian army attacked Odesa's energy and civilian infrastructure, injuring 1 person. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to UNN.

Details

"As a result of the hits, fires broke out in the energy infrastructure and a 3-story hotel and restaurant complex. Firefighters rescued 2 people and quickly extinguished the fires," the report says.

It is noted that State Emergency Service psychologists worked at the scene, providing assistance to 21 people.

"Also, 3 residential buildings were damaged. According to preliminary information, 1 person was injured," the State Emergency Service added.

Recall

As a result of enemy attacks on Huliaipole (Zaporizhzhia region), a woman died.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyUNN-Odesa
Electricity
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Odesa