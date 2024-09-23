Energoatom: Russian “Shahed” once again flew near Khmelnytsky NPP site

A Russian Shahed attack drone has once again flown near the site of the Khmelnytsky NPP, Energoatom reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

On the night of September 22, another flight of an attack drone was recorded near the industrial site of the Khmelnytsky NPP. The flight trajectory indicates that Russia may have been trying to simulate an attack directly on the nuclear power plant by sharply deviating from the initial trajectory toward the plant, approaching the site, and then turning around and returning to the original trajectory - Energoatom reported.

The NNEGC emphasized that this is not the first time that Russia has endangered Ukrainian nuclear facilities, deliberately threatening the safety of nuclear power plants and intensifying energy terror.

Kremlin is preparing strikes on critical nuclear energy facilities in Ukraine on the eve of winter - Foreign Ministry

"Energoatom provides information about each such fact to the relevant institutions for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to send notes to the International Atomic Energy Agency and inform domestic and international organizations," the company said.

The Russians are upping the ante by systematically creating tension at nuclear facilities. This terror must stop, because the consequences could be fatal - said Energoatom CEO Petro Kotin.

More than 100 enemy UAVs and missiles flew near Ukrainian NPPs in a few weeks