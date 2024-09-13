More than 100 enemy UAVs and missiles flew near Ukrainian NPPs in a few weeks

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114688 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117354 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 191244 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149715 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150718 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141994 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194772 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112339 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183952 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104955 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 46032 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 72975 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 69312 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 42809 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 49534 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 191250 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194775 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183954 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210916 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199294 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148231 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147618 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151827 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142844 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159343 views
More than 100 enemy UAVs and missiles flew near Ukrainian NPPs in a few weeks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13241 views

Over a month, more than 70 Russian drones and 30 cruise missiles were spotted near Ukrainian NPPs. Energoatom warns of an unprecedented threat and calls on the international community to respond.

In less than a month, more than 70 Russian drones and  30  cruise missiles have been spotted flying near Ukrainian nuclear power plants. This was reported on Friday by Energoatom, UNN reports.

Over the past few weeks, more than 70 unmanned aerial vehicles of the terrorist country and more than 30 enemy cruise missiles have been observed flying near Ukrainian nuclear power plants

- , Energoatom said in a statement.

RMA head: Russian Federation's Shahed drone flew near Khmelnytsky NPP, later shot down12.09.24, 13:26 • 18297 views

According to Energoatom, such actions by Russia pose an unprecedented threat not only to Ukraine but also to the entire continent. No other country in the world has ever posed such a threat to nuclear facilities before.

 Energoatom provides information on each such fact to the relevant institutions for the Ministry of Health to send notes to the International Atomic Energy Agency and inform domestic and international organizations.

"We expect a tough reaction and condemnation of the actions of the Russian aggressor. The international community must force Russia to stop threatening Ukraine's nuclear power plants," said Energoatom CEO Petro Kotin.

A “Shahed” flying near a nuclear power plant: Energy Ministry informs IAEA and EU of another nuclear safety violation by Russia12.09.24, 15:16 • 14370 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

Contact us about advertising