More than 100 enemy UAVs and missiles flew near Ukrainian NPPs in a few weeks

In less than a month, more than 70 Russian drones and 30 cruise missiles have been spotted flying near Ukrainian nuclear power plants. This was reported on Friday by Energoatom, UNN reports.

Over the past few weeks, more than 70 unmanned aerial vehicles of the terrorist country and more than 30 enemy cruise missiles have been observed flying near Ukrainian nuclear power plants - , Energoatom said in a statement.

RMA head: Russian Federation's Shahed drone flew near Khmelnytsky NPP, later shot down

According to Energoatom, such actions by Russia pose an unprecedented threat not only to Ukraine but also to the entire continent. No other country in the world has ever posed such a threat to nuclear facilities before.

Energoatom provides information on each such fact to the relevant institutions for the Ministry of Health to send notes to the International Atomic Energy Agency and inform domestic and international organizations.

"We expect a tough reaction and condemnation of the actions of the Russian aggressor. The international community must force Russia to stop threatening Ukraine's nuclear power plants," said Energoatom CEO Petro Kotin.

A “Shahed” flying near a nuclear power plant: Energy Ministry informs IAEA and EU of another nuclear safety violation by Russia