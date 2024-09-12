ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

RMA head: Russian Federation's Shahed drone flew near Khmelnytsky NPP, later shot down

RMA head: Russian Federation's Shahed drone flew near Khmelnytsky NPP, later shot down

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18298 views

During the night attack, a Russian Shahed UAV was spotted flying near the Khmelnytsky NPP. The drone was shot down by Ukraine's air defense forces, which underscores the importance of strengthening air defense.

During a night attack by Russian troops, a Russian Shahed attack drone was spotted flying near the Khmelnytsky NPP, the drone was later shot down by air defense forces, the head of the Khmelnytsky RMA, Serhiy Tyurin, said on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

Today, during a night attack, a Russian Shahed attack UAV was spotted flying in close proximity to the Khmelnytsky nuclear power plant. The Shahed was later shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces. This is not the first time that Russia has deliberately planned the routes of missiles and attack drones so that they would pass over Ukraine's nuclear facilities. This is part of Russia's terrorist tactics

- wrote Tyurin.

According to the RMA chairman, this is why President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and all representatives of our country are so actively appealing to partners to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and increase pressure on the aggressor. "And it is important that this is understood at all levels - strengthening Ukraine's air shield protects everyone who values life," he emphasized.

"I am grateful to the air defense forces for their effective work and elimination of the threat to critical infrastructure," Tyurin said.

Another “Shahed” destroyed in Khmelnytsky region in the morning12.09.24, 11:14 • 20089 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics

