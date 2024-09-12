RMA head: Russian Federation's Shahed drone flew near Khmelnytsky NPP, later shot down

During a night attack by Russian troops, a Russian Shahed attack drone was spotted flying near the Khmelnytsky NPP, the drone was later shot down by air defense forces, the head of the Khmelnytsky RMA, Serhiy Tyurin, said on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

Today, during a night attack, a Russian Shahed attack UAV was spotted flying in close proximity to the Khmelnytsky nuclear power plant. The Shahed was later shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces. This is not the first time that Russia has deliberately planned the routes of missiles and attack drones so that they would pass over Ukraine's nuclear facilities. This is part of Russia's terrorist tactics - wrote Tyurin.

According to the RMA chairman, this is why President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and all representatives of our country are so actively appealing to partners to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and increase pressure on the aggressor. "And it is important that this is understood at all levels - strengthening Ukraine's air shield protects everyone who values life," he emphasized.

"I am grateful to the air defense forces for their effective work and elimination of the threat to critical infrastructure," Tyurin said.

