Another “Shahed” destroyed in Khmelnytsky region in the morning

In Khmelnytsky region, air defense forces destroyed an enemy Shahed drone during a morning air raid, bringing the total number for the day to 11, with no information on casualties or damage, said Serhiy Tyurin, head of the Khmelnytsky RMA, on Thursday, UNN reports.

During this morning's "Air Alert" our air defense forces destroyed 1 enemy UAV of the "Shahed" type within the region. No reports of injuries, deaths or damage have been received so far - Tyurin said on Telegram.

According to him, a total of 11 enemy UAVs were destroyed in Khmelnytsky region over the past day.

