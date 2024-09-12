In Khmelnytsky region 10 “Shaheds” were shot down at night, a fire broke out in a warehouse

At night, air defense forces destroyed 10 enemy Shahed drones in Khmelnytsky region, and a fire broke out in a furniture warehouse as a result of the Russian attack, the head of the Khmelnytsky RMA, Serhiy Tyurin, said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Last night, during the "Air Alert" signal, our air defense forces destroyed 10 enemy UAVs of the "Shahed" type. At the same time, a fire broke out at one of the warehouses storing furniture products - Tyurin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, a unit of the State Emergency Service is working to eliminate the fire.

