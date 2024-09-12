At least five explosions occurred in Khmelnytsky region at night

Explosions were heard several times during the night of September 12 in Khmelnytsky region. The explosions were heard during a Russian attack with attack UAVs. This was reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne.

Details

The first report about the explosions in Khmelnytsky region appeared at 03:20. 13 minutes later, the publication wrote about repeated explosions. For the third time during the night, the sounds of explosions in the region were heard around 4:00.

The Air Force also warned residents of Starokonstantiniv about the danger.

