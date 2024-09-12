At least five explosions occurred in Khmelnytsky region at night
Kyiv • UNN
In the Khmelnytsky region, explosions were heard three times during the night of September 12 during an attack by Russian attack UAVs. The Air Force warned residents of Starokonstantinov of the danger.
Explosions were heard several times during the night of September 12 in Khmelnytsky region. The explosions were heard during a Russian attack with attack UAVs. This was reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne.
Details
The first report about the explosions in Khmelnytsky region appeared at 03:20. 13 minutes later, the publication wrote about repeated explosions. For the third time during the night, the sounds of explosions in the region were heard around 4:00.
The Air Force also warned residents of Starokonstantiniv about the danger.
