Explosion took place in Kamianske district of Dnipropetrovs'k region - RMA

The explosion took place in Kamianske district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, the head of Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

The explosion took place in the Kamyansky district. Please do not post anything until the lights out. Information silence - Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipro RMA, wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

Previously

In Dnipro, it was reported that the sounds of explosions were heard. Before that, the Ukrainian Air Force warned about the threat on Telegram. Later, they reported a high-speed target for Kharkiv and a missile for Poltava region. There were also warnings of a high-speed target in Zaporizhzhia.

Air alert was declared in a number of regions.