A “Shahed” flying near a nuclear power plant: Energy Ministry informs IAEA and EU of another nuclear safety violation by Russia

During the night attack, a Russian drone flew in close proximity to an operating nuclear power plant. The Energy Ministry has informed the IAEA and European countries about another violation of nuclear safety requirements by Russia. This was stated by First Deputy Energy Minister Yuriy Sheiko during a telethon, UNN reports.

During the nighttime attack, a Russian drone flew in close proximity to the industrial site of one of the operating nuclear power plants. This is not the first time that a Russian drone or missile has flown over a power plant. There is every reason to believe that the Russian Federation deliberately routes drones and missiles over nuclear power plants, posing a threat to nuclear and radiation safety in the region - Yuriy Sheiko said.

According to him, the Ministry of Energy has informed the IAEA and the Coordination Council of EU Energy Ministers about another gross violation of nuclear and radiation safety requirements by Russia.

Recall

Today, during a night attack by Russian troops, a Russian Shahed attack drone was spotted flying near the Khmelnytsky NPP , and was later shot down by air defense forces.