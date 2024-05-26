Enemy's activity sharply increased in the Kupyansk sector - General Staff

Enemy activity in the Kupyansk sector almost doubled on Sunday, May 26. It does not decrease in the Pokrovske direction either. This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Thus, the General Staff informs about the situation as of 19:00 on May 26.

The number of combat engagements on the frontlines of the Russian-Ukrainian war has increased to 83 since the beginning of the day. Russian occupants are making every effort to break through our defense. The enemy's activity in the Kupyansk sector increased sharply, almost twofold over the course of the day. It has not decreased in the Pokrovske sector either - the statement said.

The situation in the Kharkiv sector is unchanged. The enemy continues to try to improve the tactical situation in the areas of Vovchansk and Liptsy. Near the latter, he attacked with three more multiple rocket launchers. In total, Russian occupants have already dropped 22 guided aerial bombs in the north of Kharkiv region today.

In the Kupyansk sector , six combat engagements continue out of 21 since the beginning of the day. Hostile assault actions continue in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Petropavlivka, Berestove and Hrekivka. Occupants do not stop air strikes - two more took place in the areas near Bohuslavka and Shyikivka.

In the Liman sector, fighting continues in the area of Terny. The situation is under control.

In the Pokrovsk sector , 31 combat engagements have taken place so far . The enemy, with the support of aviation, is focusing its main efforts in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Sokil and Umanske. It also conducted three air strikes near Skuchne and Novoselivka Persha.

Russia-backed militants continue to fire guided bombs and unguided aerial missiles in the Vremivsk sector, near Staromayorsk, Urozhayne and Olhove. The number of hostilities has not changed.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly, the General Staff said.

