Enemy "Valdai" burned in Crimea: intelligence officers showed how they hit the occupiers' newest radar system

Ukrainian military personnel tracked down and precisely hit a camouflaged expensive radar system at the Dzhankoy airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea, UNN reports with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Masters of the Unmanned Systems Department of the Active Actions Department of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine tracked down and precisely hit an expensive radar system camouflaged by Muscovites at the Dzhankoy airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea. - the message says.

The intelligence noted that the Valdai radar is the newest Russian complex designed to detect and combat small-sized UAVs.

The demilitarization of Crimea continues! The armed struggle continues! - summarized the intelligence officers.

