Enemy UAV hits house in Dnipro, two people killed

In Dnipro, two people, a woman and a man, died due to an enemy UAV hit. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Hanzha, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the attack occurred at night, a fire broke out, a private house was destroyed, and two more were damaged. A passenger car was also damaged.

In the evening and at night, Russian troops shelled Nikopol region. They used artillery and FPV drones. They hit the district center and the Marhanets community. Two apartment buildings and four private houses, an outbuilding, a cafe, several shops, and a car were destroyed. A gas pipeline and a power line were also affected. - Hanzha said.

He also clarified that yesterday afternoon, due to artillery shelling of the Pokrovsk community, another private house and an outbuilding were destroyed.

Recall

The day before, as a result of Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Zaporizhzhia, one person died and eight were injured. Apartment buildings and private houses, shops, cafes, and a market were damaged.

In Dnipro, after an enemy strike, a 16-story building was partially destroyed, and the number of injured increased to 14.