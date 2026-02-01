Enemy UAV hits house in Dnipro, two people killed

$42.850.00
January 31, 05:53 PM • 16710 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 32551 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 23891 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 24208 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 21378 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 14190 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 12743 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
January 31, 12:33 PM • 7020 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 11690 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
January 31, 10:30 AM • 19143 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Germany officially refused to boycott the 2026 World Cup despite calls against Trump's policiesJanuary 31, 08:00 PM • 5670 views
Poland closed its airspace due to objects approaching from BelarusJanuary 31, 08:24 PM • 8262 views
Hidden campaigning? An angel fresco in Rome, after restoration, acquired the facial features of Italian Prime Minister MeloniPhotoJanuary 31, 08:41 PM • 7828 views
"Neo-fascist right-wing of the USA": Cuba declared a state of emergencyPhotoJanuary 31, 10:33 PM • 18333 views
Putin's 'window' for a peace deal is narrowing due to growing budget deficit - Bloomberg12:17 AM • 8236 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 37576 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 67087 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 46909 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 52169 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 54509 views
UNN Lite
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 18636 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 23730 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 27187 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 27831 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 26051 views
Enemy UAV hits house in Dnipro, two people killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

A woman and a man were killed in Dnipro as a result of an enemy UAV strike. The attack caused a fire, destroyed a private house, and damaged two more and a car.

Enemy UAV hits house in Dnipro, two people killed

In Dnipro, two people, a woman and a man, died due to an enemy UAV hit. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Hanzha, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the attack occurred at night, a fire broke out, a private house was destroyed, and two more were damaged. A passenger car was also damaged.

In the evening and at night, Russian troops shelled Nikopol region. They used artillery and FPV drones. They hit the district center and the Marhanets community. Two apartment buildings and four private houses, an outbuilding, a cafe, several shops, and a car were destroyed. A gas pipeline and a power line were also affected.

- Hanzha said.

He also clarified that yesterday afternoon, due to artillery shelling of the Pokrovsk community, another private house and an outbuilding were destroyed.

Recall

The day before, as a result of Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Zaporizhzhia, one person died and eight were injured. Apartment buildings and private houses, shops, cafes, and a market were damaged.

In Dnipro, after an enemy strike, a 16-story building was partially destroyed, and the number of injured increased to 14.22.01.26, 15:22 • 3122 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Real estate
Energy
War in Ukraine
Dnipro
Zaporizhzhia