In Dnipro, after an enemy strike, a 16-story building was partially destroyed, and the number of injured increased to 14.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

As a result of an enemy UAV strike on Dnipro, a 16-story building was partially destroyed, and the number of casualties increased to 14. Fires broke out in two apartments, covering a total area of 200 square meters.

In Dnipro, after an enemy strike, a 16-story building was partially destroyed, and the number of injured increased to 14.

As a result of an enemy UAV attack on Dnipro, a 16-story residential building was partially destroyed. The number of injured has risen to 14, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to rescuers, fires broke out in two apartments, covering a total area of 200 square meters.

Emergency workers rescued 16 people from the upper floors of the damaged building. Previously, 14 people were injured.

- reported the State Emergency Service.

An emergency psychological assistance point has been set up at the site of the attack, where State Emergency Service psychologists provide necessary support to the victims. A heating point for the population has also been deployed.

More than 50 rescuers and 17 units of State Emergency Service equipment are involved in eliminating the consequences of the attack.

Russians launched a drone attack on Dnipro: a high-rise building was hit22.01.26, 13:31 • 1550 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Technology
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Dnipro