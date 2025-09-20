Enemy UAV hit a residential building in Poltava region: details from the State Emergency Service

Poltava region was again under enemy shelling on Saturday, September 20. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that around 6:00 p.m., an enemy UAV hit a residential building in the Poltava district. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out in an apartment on the third floor and on the roof of the building, covering an area of about 60 square meters.

Fortunately, there were no residents in the apartment at the time of the hit, and most of the building's residents managed to go down to the shelter, which helped avoid casualties. No information about deaths or injuries has been received. - the report says.

According to rescuers, the fire has been extinguished, and sappers and dog handlers from the State Emergency Service were also involved in the work.

Recall

Air defense forces were operating in the Poltava region amid an air raid alert. This happened after Russia launched 40 missiles and 579 drones at Ukraine.

Number of injured in the Russian attack on a gas station in Poltava region increased to 6