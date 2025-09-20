Enemy UAV hit a residential building in Poltava region: details from the State Emergency Service

$41.250.00
48.780.00
ukenru
03:23 PM • 7344 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 19426 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 23115 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 34014 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 52282 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 52518 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 50980 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 44468 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 54218 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 68232 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
0m/s
77%
756mm
Popular news
Number of injured in Russia's night attack on Dnipro has risen to 30September 20, 09:42 AM • 7358 views
The situation in the south remains unchanged, but tense - VoloshynSeptember 20, 10:40 AM • 3332 views
Air defense forces are engaging targets: enemy UAVs detected in the skies over Kyiv regionSeptember 20, 12:59 PM • 5962 views
Inscription "Glory to Russia" on the scoreboard in the Kyiv-Rakhiv train: police are conducting a check02:09 PM • 3912 views
The story of the capital's dog Misha continues: why the police came to check the animal centerPhoto03:13 PM • 5110 views
Publications
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfalls06:15 PM • 2968 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signsSeptember 20, 08:41 AM • 34003 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhotoSeptember 20, 04:00 AM • 52274 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 58306 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 68229 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Andriy Yermak
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
New York City
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 54214 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 58306 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 26539 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 28637 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 31319 views
Actual
MiG-31
Facebook
TikTok
Bild
E-6 Mercury

Enemy UAV hit a residential building in Poltava region: details from the State Emergency Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 656 views

On September 20, an enemy UAV hit a residential building in Poltava region, causing a fire covering an area of 60 square meters. There were no residents in the apartment, most of the building's residents managed to go down to the shelter, and casualties were avoided.

Enemy UAV hit a residential building in Poltava region: details from the State Emergency Service

Poltava region was again under enemy shelling on Saturday, September 20. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that around 6:00 p.m., an enemy UAV hit a residential building in the Poltava district. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out in an apartment on the third floor and on the roof of the building, covering an area of about 60 square meters.

Fortunately, there were no residents in the apartment at the time of the hit, and most of the building's residents managed to go down to the shelter, which helped avoid casualties. No information about deaths or injuries has been received.

- the report says.

According to rescuers, the fire has been extinguished, and sappers and dog handlers from the State Emergency Service were also involved in the work.

Recall

Air defense forces were operating in the Poltava region amid an air raid alert. This happened after Russia launched 40 missiles and 579 drones at Ukraine.

Number of injured in the Russian attack on a gas station in Poltava region increased to 618.09.25, 09:36 • 4204 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Poltava Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine