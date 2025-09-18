Number of injured in the Russian attack on a gas station in Poltava region increased to 6
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian military attack on a gas station in Poltava region on September 17, 6 people were injured, including five drivers and a gas station employee who is in serious condition. The Russian Armed Forces attacked the Poltava district with attack drones.
The number of victims of the Russian attack on a gas station in Poltava region on September 17 has increased to 6, the Poltava Regional Prosecutor's Office reported, writes UNN.
As of 8 p.m., five drivers and a gas station employee, who were hospitalized, are known to have been injured. The woman is in serious condition.
Details
On the evening of September 17, the Russian armed forces attacked Poltava district with attack drones. As a result of the UAV hit, a gas station was damaged.
