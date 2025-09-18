$41.180.06
September 17, 07:21 PM • 23760 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 32878 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 27150 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 27106 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM • 31618 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 38673 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 41321 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 40310 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 113948 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 130121 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Number of injured in the Russian attack on a gas station in Poltava region increased to 6

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

As a result of the Russian military attack on a gas station in Poltava region on September 17, 6 people were injured, including five drivers and a gas station employee who is in serious condition. The Russian Armed Forces attacked the Poltava district with attack drones.

Number of injured in the Russian attack on a gas station in Poltava region increased to 6

The number of victims of the Russian attack on a gas station in Poltava region on September 17 has increased to 6, the Poltava Regional Prosecutor's Office reported, writes UNN.

As of 8 p.m., five drivers and a gas station employee, who were hospitalized, are known to have been injured. The woman is in serious condition.

- reported the prosecutor's office.

Details

On the evening of September 17, the Russian armed forces attacked Poltava district with attack drones. As a result of the UAV hit, a gas station was damaged.

Russia's night attack on Poltava region: there is an injured18.09.25, 08:33 • 1358 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Poltava Oblast