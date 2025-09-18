Number of injured in the Russian attack on a gas station in Poltava region increased to 6

The number of victims of the Russian attack on a gas station in Poltava region on September 17 has increased to 6, the Poltava Regional Prosecutor's Office reported, writes UNN.

As of 8 p.m., five drivers and a gas station employee, who were hospitalized, are known to have been injured. The woman is in serious condition. - reported the prosecutor's office.

Details

On the evening of September 17, the Russian armed forces attacked Poltava district with attack drones. As a result of the UAV hit, a gas station was damaged.

Russia's night attack on Poltava region: there is an injured