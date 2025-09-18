Russia's night attack on Poltava region: there is an injured

In Poltava Oblast, one person was injured as a result of a night attack by Russian troops, Volodymyr Kohut, acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

At night, the enemy attacked the railway infrastructure in Myrhorod district. As a result, fires broke out, which were localized by State Emergency Service units. One person was injured - Kohut wrote.

Recall

Due to the night enemy shelling of Poltava region and power outages on several sections, the movement of passenger trains was delayed. Currently, the damage has been localized, power has been supplied, and trains will move on their own.