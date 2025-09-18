Russia's night attack on Poltava region: there is an injured

$41.180.06
September 17, 07:21 PM • 21148 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 30058 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 25405 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 25425 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM • 30142 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 37938 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 41003 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 39989 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 112435 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 128787 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Drone strike on a gas station in Poltava region: the number of injured increasedPhotoSeptember 17, 08:59 PM
Drunk driving accident in Ternopil involving a TCC employee: management "condemns any illegal actions"September 17, 11:12 PM
Druha Rika frontman Valeriy Kharchyshyn revealed the truth about his relationship with Yanina SokolovaPhoto12:07 AM
What happens to bodies returned to Ukraine through repatriation: details from the Ministry of Internal Affairs01:05 AM
"Movement has begun": Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions gives forecast for 19th EU package against Russia02:08 AM
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matchesSeptember 17, 12:21 PM
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM
Donald Trump
Charles III
Queen Camilla
Marco Rubio
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
UNN Lite
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM
Facebook
Diia (service)
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Russia's night attack on Poltava region: there is an injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

As a result of a night attack by Russian troops on railway infrastructure in the Myrhorod district of Poltava region, one person was injured. The fires that broke out were localized, passenger train traffic was delayed but has now been restored.

Russia's night attack on Poltava region: there is an injured

In Poltava Oblast, one person was injured as a result of a night attack by Russian troops, Volodymyr Kohut, acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

At night, the enemy attacked the railway infrastructure in Myrhorod district. As a result, fires broke out, which were localized by State Emergency Service units. One person was injured

- Kohut wrote.

Recall

Due to the night enemy shelling of Poltava region and power outages on several sections, the movement of passenger trains was delayed. Currently, the damage has been localized, power has been supplied, and trains will move on their own.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
Poltava Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine