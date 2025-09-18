Russia's night attack on Poltava region: there is an injured
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a night attack by Russian troops on railway infrastructure in the Myrhorod district of Poltava region, one person was injured. The fires that broke out were localized, passenger train traffic was delayed but has now been restored.
In Poltava Oblast, one person was injured as a result of a night attack by Russian troops, Volodymyr Kohut, acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.
At night, the enemy attacked the railway infrastructure in Myrhorod district. As a result, fires broke out, which were localized by State Emergency Service units. One person was injured
Recall
Due to the night enemy shelling of Poltava region and power outages on several sections, the movement of passenger trains was delayed. Currently, the damage has been localized, power has been supplied, and trains will move on their own.