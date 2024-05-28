Enemy UAV activity spotted in northern Mykolaiv and Kherson regions
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports enemy UAV activity in several regions, in particular, groups of drones are moving northwest in the northern part of Mykolaiv region and from Kherson region towards Mykolaiv region.
Several UAV groups in the northern part of Mykolaiv region, heading northwest.UAV group from Kherson region, heading to Mykolaiv region