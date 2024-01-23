ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Enemy targeted rescuers three times today, one wounded - State Emergency Service

Enemy targeted rescuers three times today, one wounded - State Emergency Service

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24858 views

Russians reportedly attacked rescuers in Ukraine three times today, wounding one firefighter.

Today alone, Russians deliberately attacked rescuers three times in different regions of Ukraine. As a result, a firefighter was injured. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of today's massive Russian attack, the building of one of Kharkiv's fire stations was damaged. There were no casualties. 

However, there are victims in the Kherson region. There, rescuers were working at the scene of a fire when an enemy drone dropped ammunition directly on them. The commander of the SES department was wounded. He is currently in hospital. A tanker truck was also damaged.

In addition, in Nikopol, a drone hit the territory of a fire station. A company car caught fire and windows were damaged. Fortunately, everyone survived.

Recall

Defense forces shot down 15 of 15 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles during another attack by Russian troops on Ukraine, destroying 21 enemy missiles out of 41 launched by Russian troops. 

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

