Enemy targeted rescuers three times today, one wounded - State Emergency Service

Today alone, Russians deliberately attacked rescuers three times in different regions of Ukraine. As a result, a firefighter was injured. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of today's massive Russian attack, the building of one of Kharkiv's fire stations was damaged. There were no casualties.

However, there are victims in the Kherson region. There, rescuers were working at the scene of a fire when an enemy drone dropped ammunition directly on them. The commander of the SES department was wounded. He is currently in hospital. A tanker truck was also damaged.

In addition, in Nikopol, a drone hit the territory of a fire station. A company car caught fire and windows were damaged. Fortunately, everyone survived.

Recall

Defense forces shot down 15 of 15 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles during another attack by Russian troops on Ukraine, destroying 21 enemy missiles out of 41 launched by Russian troops.

"Deliberate terror against ordinary residential buildings" - Zelenskyy spoke about the consequences of Russia's massive attack