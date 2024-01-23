"Deliberate terror against ordinary residential buildings" - Zelenskyy spoke about the consequences of Russia's massive attack

At least six people were killed and more than 70 injured in a morning missile attack by Russian Federation on residential buildings in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro regions. Rescue operations continue. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, UNN reports.

The rescue operation continues after another Russian attack against our cities and people - deliberate terror against ordinary residential buildings in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Pavlohrad. Unfortunately, there are injured and dead - Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

According to him, as of now, 22 people are known to have been injured as a result of the enemy shelling of Kyiv. According to preliminary data, five people were killed and 51 people, including four children, were injured in Kharkiv. Twenty-seven people were rescued from the rubble. In Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovs'k region, Russian terror claimed the life of one person.

"Our heroic rescuers, those who are always the first to arrive at the sites of enemy shelling, despite all the difficulties, continue their very important work to save people," the President said.

Zelensky thanked all defenders and employees of all emergency services.

Defense forces shot down 15 of 15 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles during another attack by Russian troops on Ukraine, destroying 21 enemy missiles out of 41 launched by Russian troops.