Enemy tactical aircraft spotted in eastern Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has warned of enemy tactical aircraft activity in the east of the country, which poses a threat of using air weapons in the frontline areas.
The activity of enemy tactical aviation was recorded in the east of the country. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Attention! Enemy tactical aviation activity is observed in the east! There is a threat of aviation munitions being used in the frontline areas!
