Russia captured Avdiivka because it was able to establish air superiority for the first time - ISW

The Russian occupiers temporarily established a limited and localized air superiority and were able to provide direct air support to ground troops in the last days of their offensive on Avdiivka. This is probably the first time that Russian forces have succeeded in such an operation in Ukraine. This opinion was expressed by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

On February 17, a spokesperson for a Ukrainian brigade operating near Avdiivka reportedly said that Russian forces had fired 60 KAB cruise missiles at Ukrainian positions in Avdiivka over the past 24 hours, and a Ukrainian military officer operating in the area said that Russian forces had fired up to 500 cruise missiles at Avdiivka in recent days.

"A Kremlin-linked milblogger claimed on February 17 that Russian forces had launched 250 FAB glide bombs in the last 48 hours in one area of Avdiivka alone. Russian sources have widely explained that the Russian use of FABs allowed Russian forces to overcome Ukrainian defenses in Avdiivka, and some Russian milbloggers have claimed that Russian forces have air superiority in the area," ISW analysts said.

ISW analysts also note that since the beginning of 2023, Russian forces have gradually increased the use of glide bombs throughout the theater, but the recent massive use of glide bombs in Avdiivka is the first time that Russian aviation has used these bombs on a large scale to provide direct air support to advancing infantry troops.

"Russia's ability to launch these massive strikes over several days in the most active section of the front line suggests that Ukrainian forces were unable to deny them access to the airspace around Avdiivka, and Russian forces likely used this temporary localized air superiority to facilitate the capture of much of the settlement," the report says.

In addition, ISW notes that delays in Western security assistance could lead to further significant restrictions on Ukrainian air defense, which could allow Russian forces to repeat the air support that facilitated Russia's large-scale advance in Avdiivka.

Addendum

On February 17, it became known that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were withdrawing from Avdiivka, moving to defend more favorable positions.