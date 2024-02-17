Defense Minister Umerov on Avdiivka: there are "lessons learned", the decision to protect people is right

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov spoke about the withdrawal from Avdiivka, saying that the decision to protect people was the right one, and voiced the main "lessons of Avdiivka," UNN reports.

Our lessons learned from Avdiivka: we need modern air defense systems to prevent the enemy from using UAS; we need long-range weapons to destroy enemy depots; we need artillery shells. We are working on this constantly. We are building and strengthening fortifications. The decision to protect people is the right one - Umerov wrote on Facebook.

"We will take back Avdiivka," the Defense Minister emphasized.

