Zelensky on Avdiivka: the decision to withdraw to other lines is correct, it is important to save our people

The decision to withdraw to other lines from Avdiivka was absolutely logical and correct, it is important to save our people, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

"It is an absolutely logical, fair and professional decision to save as many Ukrainians as possible. It is important to save our people, and this is the most important task for us, we are saving our people, our soldiers, because this is defense. (...) The decision is correct, in order not to be surrounded, we decided to withdraw to other lines. This does not mean that people went out for some kilometers and Russia captured something. It has not captured anything. We have to understand. Russia has been trying to do something in the east for two years of war. And what is this something? They just destroyed a few small villages and towns. But the most important thing they destroyed was our lives," Zelensky said, commenting on the command's decision to withdraw Ukrainian soldiers from Avdiivka.

