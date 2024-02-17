"Putin can lose" - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainians are debunking the Russian myth that Ukraine cannot win this war, we can return our land, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin can lose. Our actions are limited only by the range and sufficiency of the means of destruction, but it does not depend on us, and the situation in Avdiivka confirms this. The Head of State said this during his speech at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

Ukrainians have proved that we can force Russia to retreat and we can restore the rules. And by doing so, we completely disarm the Russian key myth that Ukraine cannot win this war. We can get our land back. And Putin can lose. And this has already happened more than once on the battlefield - Zelensky said.

He added that the fighters' actions are limited by the sufficiency and range of the weapons.

"Our actions are limited only by the range and sufficiency of the means of destruction. But it does not depend on us. And the situation in Avdiivka confirms this. Unfortunately, keeping Ukraine in an artificial shortage of weapons, in particular, in the shortage of artillery, allows Putin to adapt to the current intensity of hostilities," the President added.

Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has only two options - to be in the dock in The Hague or to be killed by one of his henchmen who are now killing for him.