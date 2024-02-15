Enemy strikes at Chuhuiv at night, woman killed - OVO

Russian troops shelled Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region overnight, causing one death and destruction, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Thursday, UNN reports .

00:05 The enemy launched a missile attack on the city of Chuhuiv. A 67-year-old woman died as a result of the strike. A residential building was completely destroyed and 3 nearby private houses were partially destroyed. Window glazing and roofs were damaged in 7 houses - Sinegubov said on Telegram.

Details

According to him, a total of 16 localities in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire over the past day: Udy, Strilecha, Vovchansk, Nesterne, Chuhunivka, Dvorichanske and others.

In particular, he reminded that at 16:16 the enemy fired an S-300 missile at the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kupiansk district. The missile hit a two-story residential building and another one next to it. The rubble is being cleared, two men were reported dead, 5 civilians wounded and three women - 75, 55, 27 years old - under the rubble.

At about 14:20 the enemy struck the village of Hnylytsia, Kupyansk district. They hit the sports ground near the school. No casualties were reported, said the head of the JMA.

"Ukrainian troops repelled one attack near Ivanivka in the Kupyansk sector," said Synehubov.

Missile strike on Velykyi Burluk: Prosecutor's Office launches investigation