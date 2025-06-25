Enemy strike on Kupiansk: five civilians injured

On the night of Wednesday, June 25, the enemy struck Kupyansk (Kharkiv region). This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, a residential nine-story building was damaged as a result of the KAB hitting the ground.

Five civilians were injured - Syniehubov stated.

He added that medics are providing all necessary assistance to those injured in the enemy strike.

Recall

As a result of a night drone strike on Kharkiv, one person was injured. An uninhabited residential building was damaged in the Kyivskyi district of the city as a result of the shelling, and a fire broke out at the scene.

