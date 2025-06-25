The enemy struck Kharkiv with seven "Shaheds": what is known

On the night of Wednesday, June 25, the Russians attacked Kharkiv. This was reported by the mayor Ihor Terekhov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, the enemy attacked the city with drones.

"Shaheds" are attacking Kharkiv, a civilian enterprise in the Kyivskyi district is under attack. There are still several enemy drones in the air, be careful! - wrote Terekhov.

This information was confirmed by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

Preliminary - a UAV hit in one of the districts of Kharkiv. We are still recording the movement of enemy drones in the sky! ... The enemy launched at least seven strikes on the city - said Syniehubov.

He called on residents to stay in shelters. According to him, information about the victims and the consequences of the hits is being established.

Let us remind you

On the night of Tuesday, June 24, Kharkiv was subjected to a massive attack by "Geran-2" UAVs. Nemyshlianskyi and Saltivskyi districts of the city were affected. As a result of the strikes, a civilian enterprise and private houses were damaged, and three people sought medical help.

Drone attack on Kharkiv: the enemy hit a civilian enterprise and a private house, there are casualties