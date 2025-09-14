Enemy strike on Kostiantynivka: number of dead and wounded increased

The number of dead and wounded as a result of the enemy attack on September 13 in Kostiantynivka (Donetsk region) has increased. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

"On September 13, Russians killed 4 residents of Donetsk region - in Kostiantynivka," Filashkin wrote.

According to him, another 14 people in the region were wounded during the day.

Recall

The day before, from early morning, Kostiantynivka was under enemy artillery fire and air bomb attacks. An administrative building, numerous private houses, and high-rise buildings were damaged.

The head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, warned that Russian shelling of the city continues almost continuously.

Russians attacked "Ukrposhta" branch in Donetsk region