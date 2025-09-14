Enemy strike on Kostiantynivka: number of dead and wounded increased

$41.310.10
48.270.03
ukenru
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 26825 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 58194 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 13, 07:00 AM • 61564 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
September 12, 07:25 PM • 52795 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 64099 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 37641 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 64168 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 62264 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 38322 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 37348 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.8m/s
58%
758mm
Popular news
"They must see it clearly": Head of Kyiv City Military Administration with security advisors from EU countries honored the memory of victims of the Russian strike on DarnytsiaPhotoSeptember 13, 07:47 PM • 5362 views
In Poland, the roof was damaged and the cross was cut from the dome of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic ChurchSeptember 13, 10:20 PM • 6734 views
Ukraine plans to create a Kill Zone with drone lines up to 30 km on the front – ShmyhalPhoto11:50 PM • 4234 views
Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries do not have Western support - Bloomberg12:23 AM • 20835 views
"Reminiscent of 1938": Kaja Kallas modeled Europe's future in case of Ukraine's defeat02:31 AM • 10906 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 61564 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 40251 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 40726 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 64168 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 38627 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
Mark Rutte
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 16518 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 62264 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 49693 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 97610 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 57788 views
Actual
Bild
9K720 Iskander
Facebook
YouTube
E-6 Mercury

Enemy strike on Kostiantynivka: number of dead and wounded increased

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

As a result of the enemy strike on September 13 in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, 4 people were killed and 14 more were injured. An administrative building and residential buildings were damaged, and the shelling of the city continues almost non-stop.

Enemy strike on Kostiantynivka: number of dead and wounded increased

The number of dead and wounded as a result of the enemy attack on September 13 in Kostiantynivka (Donetsk region) has increased. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

"On September 13, Russians killed 4 residents of Donetsk region - in Kostiantynivka," Filashkin wrote.

According to him, another 14 people in the region were wounded during the day.

Recall

The day before, from early morning, Kostiantynivka was under enemy artillery fire and air bomb attacks. An administrative building, numerous private houses, and high-rise buildings were damaged.

The head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, warned that Russian shelling of the city continues almost continuously.

Russians attacked "Ukrposhta" branch in Donetsk region11.09.25, 00:29 • 4559 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Vadym Filashkin
Donetsk Oblast
Kostiantynivka