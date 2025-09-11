$41.120.13
48.290.09
ukenru
Russians attacked "Ukrposhta" branch in Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

The Russian army attacked a branch of "Ukrposhta" in Novodonetske, Donetsk region, 27 km from Dobropillia. Employees and clients are alive, but the building was damaged.

Russians attacked "Ukrposhta" branch in Donetsk region

On Wednesday, September 10, the Russian army attacked an "Ukrposhta" branch in Donetsk region. This was reported by the company's CEO Ihor Smilianskyi, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to him, this incident occurred 27 km from Dobropillia and over 30 km from the contact line.

Today, Russian killers once again struck Ukrposhta's infrastructure. This time, our stationary branch closest to the front line in Novodonetske, Donetsk region, was hit.

- he wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Employees and clients are alive, but, of course, under stress. There are no windows. We are currently restoring it together with the military-civilian administration," Ihor Smilianskyi added.

Recall

As a result of another shelling by Russian troops, "Ukrposhta" branch No. 02098 in the capital was completely destroyed. It was located at 4A Shumskoho Street.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Ukrposhta