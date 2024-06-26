Enemy shells Kherson again in the afternoon: one wounded
Kyiv • UNN
One man was wounded when Russian troops shelled the Dniprovsky district of Kherson on the afternoon of June 26.
Russian troops have once again shelled the Dniprovsky district of Kherson since the beginning of the day, June 26. One person was wounded as a result of the enemy shelling, UNN reports , citing Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MVA.
Details
According to the head of the Kherson MVA, a man born in 1979 came under enemy fire around 14.20 in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson.
Doctors diagnosed him with mine-blast trauma and multiple shrapnel wounds. His condition is assessed as moderate.
Addendum
Also today, on June 26, Russian troops shelled the building of the humanitarian headquarters of the city military administration in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. Five people were injured.