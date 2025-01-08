Enemy shelling left four villages in Zaporizhzhia region without electricity

In Zaporizhzhia region, the energy infrastructure was damaged as a result of an attack by Russian troops, and consumers in four villages were left without electricity, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Almost 500 consumers were left without electricity as a result of the hostile attack on the Komyshuvakha community. Energy infrastructure was damaged during the shelling. Four villages are without electricity," wrote Fedorov.

According to him, the power engineers promise to repair the damage caused by the enemy as soon as the security situation allows.

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has decreased: what is the situation in the power system