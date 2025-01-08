ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145821 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126471 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134144 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133538 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170212 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110472 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163454 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104439 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113944 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Enemy shelling left four villages in Zaporizhzhia region without electricity

Enemy shelling left four villages in Zaporizhzhia region without electricity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21536 views

The attack on the Komyshuvakha community in Zaporizhzhia region damaged the energy infrastructure. About 500 consumers in four villages were left without electricity.

In Zaporizhzhia region, the energy infrastructure was damaged as a result of an attack by Russian troops, and consumers in four villages were left without electricity, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Almost 500 consumers were left without electricity as a result of the hostile attack on the Komyshuvakha community. Energy infrastructure was damaged during the shelling. Four villages are without electricity," wrote Fedorov.

According to him, the power engineers promise to repair the damage caused by the enemy as soon as the security situation allows.

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has decreased: what is the situation in the power system08.01.25, 10:46 • 23180 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
zaporizhzhia-oblastZaporizhzhia Oblast

