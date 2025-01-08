Electricity consumption in Ukraine has decreased: what is the situation in the power system

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has decreased today due to warming, and emergency repair work is underway at power facilities, NPC Ukrenergo reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, on January 8, electricity consumption as of 9:30 a.m. was at the same level as the previous day, Tuesday. Yesterday, January 7, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the evening. It was 7.4% lower than the maximum of the previous working day - Monday, January 6. This is due to a significant increase in air temperature in most regions of Ukraine," the company said.

It is noted that the Ukrainian power system is currently recovering from 13 massive Russian missile and drone attacks over the past year. "Emergency repair works at power facilities are ongoing. Power engineers are doing everything possible to bring the damaged equipment back into operation as soon as possible and replace the equipment destroyed by the enemy," the NPC said.

They also noted that "the situation in the power system may change," advising to follow the messages of regional power companies.

Minister: situation in the power system is stable today