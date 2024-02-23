Enemy shelling intensified in Kherson region, one person killed and two wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops fired more than 1,700 artillery shells at the Kherson region of Ukraine, hitting residential areas and critical infrastructure, killing 1 person.
Russian troops have intensified shelling of Kherson region, firing more than 1700 artillery shells over the past day, killing one person and wounding two. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin on Friday, UNN reports.
Over the past day, the enemy fired 287 times at Kherson region, launching 1716 shells, using artillery, MLRS, mortars, tanks and UAVs. 1 person killed and 2 more wounded as a result of Russian aggression
According to him, the enemy fired 27 shells at the city of Kherson.
"Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements; a cell tower in Beryslav district; an archival institution and port infrastructure in Kherson," Prokudin said.
Ukrainian air defense shoots down 23 enemy drones in several regions23.02.24, 07:40 • 38105 views